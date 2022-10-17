Pakistan is ‘Most Improved’ Country in Nuclear Security Index Despite Biden’s Statement

Pakistan saw the most improvement in the theft ranking of the Nuclear Threat Initiative’s (NTI) Nuclear Security Index 2020, witnessing a seven-point increase in the overall score.

According to the details, Pakistan improved by 25 points in the Security and Control Measures category owing to its new security-related legislation and also gained one point in the Global Norms category.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s security and control measures have consistently increased with an eight-point gain in 2014, a two-point rise in 2016, and a six-point improvement in 2018 after it implemented new laws.

Pakistan also adopted new cybersecurity laws in 2016 and strengthened its insider threat defenses in 2018. The new laws also represent a considerable change in its security.

Note that Pakistan’s 25-point improvement was the second highest by any country since the Index was first launched in 2012.

Meanwhile, Australia was ranked first among the countries with weapons-usable nuclear material for the fifth time, along with another top position in sabotage ranking for the third time.

On the other ranks of countries with weapons-usable nuclear materials, Canada and Switzerland occupied the second, Germany was fourth, while Netherlands and Norway shared the fifth spot.