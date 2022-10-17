Yet Another Suzuki Alto Quality Issue Angers Social Media

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) is being chastised yet again for selling an Alto with a misaligned bonnet fitting. Its photos have gone viral on social media, causing the company to face severe public backlash.

The photos show an Alto with a crooked bonnet placement. One side of the bonnet has huge gaps while the other side appears normal. The overall a-symmetrical fitting makes the car appear damaged.

In a Facebook post, the Alto customer stated:

Took me two yrs of planning and to accumulate money to buy my first ever car. Booked Alto VXR via bank and waited 6 months (delayed due to some operational issues) to get my hands on my first ever hard earned car on 11th October, 2022. I was excited and emotional at the same time because this is may be my first ever achievment and this is what I got from Suzuki Pakistan. There was no check and balance, quality assurance, quality check at the time of delivery. My mistake is that I did not check this issue at the time of recieving as its a brand new car (what could go wrong) but apparently this is a MANUFACTURING FAULT. The entire right side of the bonnet is off and disbalanced can be seen in pictures clearly.

Not the First Time

Suzuki Alto VXR costs almost Rs. 2 million brand new and is the company’s best-selling car. Yet, PSMC is frequently known to treat it as an afterthought in terms of quality control.

Earlier this year, PSMC sold an Alto with multicolored doors. The photos show an Alto with the front half colored bright gray, while the rear half is dark gray. Also, the company, once again, issued a recall for the 2019-2021 Alto over a suspected fuel filler neck fault.

The carmaker suspected that the part is prone to severe oxidation. The corrosion could cause fuel leakage, which can have dire consequences.

Interestingly, most of the quality control issues are found only in Suzuki Alto, yet, it remains Pakistan’s best-selling car. This has created a notion that PSMC is getting lazy due to Alto’s success, which warrants vigilance from buyers.