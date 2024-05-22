NADRA Launches Counter in Saudi Arabia

The Interior Ministry has initiated a measure to facilitate Pakistani citizens residing in Saudi Arabia by offering the renewal service for their National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) at the NADRA counter in the Pakistan embassy in Riyadh.

This move aims to provide relief to overseas Pakistanis, offering them the convenience of renewing their NICOP without the need to travel back to Pakistan.

The Pakistan embassy in Riyadh houses a fully operational NADRA office that caters to various NADRA services, including NICOP, CNIC, CRC, FRC, and Biometric Verification of Succession Certificate.

For the convenience of Pakistani citizens, a NADRA mobile registration team will be available on May 24 and 25 (Friday and Saturday), with services operational from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, as per Saudi Arabia’s local time.

NICOP, which is issued to Pakistani citizens residing abroad and holding nationality in a country with a dual nationality arrangement with Pakistan, allows travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa. Any Pakistani citizen can apply for NICOP.

Applicants visiting the embassy for passport renewal are required to bring their old cards and a copy of their passport.

Previously, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) introduced an innovative ‘All-in-One’ digital identity kit, integrating advanced biometric authentication features into a single device. This achievement, led by experts from NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL) and NADRA Technology Research (NTR), marks a significant advancement in digital identity management.