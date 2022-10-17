Here’s the Pakistan Junior League Play-off Schedule

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Oct 17, 2022 | 11:38 am

The group stage of the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) concluded yesterday, with the Gwadar Sharks defeating the Mardan Warriors by 77 runs in the 15th game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

With this, the Gwadar Sharks finished the group stage with eight points after winning four of their five games, while the Bahawalpur Royals, Rawalpindi Raiders, and Mardan Warriors each finished with six points.

Meanwhile, based on the Net Run Rate (NRR), the Gwadar Sharks and Bahawalpur Royals have qualified for the first qualifier, which is scheduled for tomorrow, October 18 at 6:00 PM at the Gaddafi Stadium.

On the other hand, the Bahawalpur Royals and Mardan Warriors will face off in the first eliminator on October 19, with the winner advancing to the second eliminator to face the loser of the first qualifier on October 20.

Here is the full play-offs schedule:

Play-off Matches  Date  Time
Qualifier Gwadar Sharks Vs Bahawalpur Royals October 18 6:00 PM
1st Eliminator Bahawalpur Royals Vs  Mardan Warriors October 19 6:00 PM
2nd Eliminator Runner-up Qualifier Vs Winner 1st Eliminator October 20 6:00 PM
Final Winner Qualifier Vs Winner 2nd Eliminator October 21 6:00 PM

 

