Shaheen Afridi Set to Return as Pakistan Take on England in Warm-up Match

The Pakistan team is currently in Brisbane, Australia, to compete in two warm-up games ahead of their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, following a magnificent triumph in the tri-nation series in New Zealand last week.

The Men in Green will face England in their first warm-up encounter today, October 17, and will then play against Afghanistan on October 19 before commencing their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against India on October 23.

The left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi, has returned to the national squad after nearly four months due to a knee injury incurred in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in June, which forced him to miss an important season.

Meanwhile, the national team management has stated that the 22-year-old pacer is fit and will be available for the warm-up game against England scheduled today, October 17 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

However, the left-handed batter, Fakhar Zaman, who was added to the 15-member last week will not be available for the first warm-up match but the top-order batter will complete his rehabilitation period in Brisbane.

It is worth noting that the Babar Azam-led side is in Group B, and will compete against India, South Africa, Bangladesh, and two qualifying teams, and must finish in the top two in order to qualify for the semi-finals.

