PSL 8 Draft Likely to Take Place Days After T20 World Cup Final

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, stated earlier this year that the players for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be chosen through an auction, similar to the IPL.

The point of the proposed plan was raised in many meetings but the owners unanimously rejected it. Franchises, on the other hand, have agreed with PCB to continue discussing the auction format in the future.

Meanwhile, both parties have agreed on raising the salaries of cricketers, and the draft for the six-team franchise cricket is expected on November 18 as the board had asked the franchises to choose a day from November 16 to 21.

It is pertinent to mention here that the eighth edition of the franchise cricket will be possibly played between February 15 and March 19 with the Shaheen Shah-led Lahore Qalandars defending their title.

As per the details, the PCB will first identify the categories of domestic cricketers; if any objections may be submitted for review, a trade window will open in which the franchises can exchange players for retention.

The board took major initiatives this year, both at the national and domestic levels, including the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) and the announcement of the Women’s T20 League for the coming year.