Illegal Commercial and Residential Buildings to be Demolished in Rawalpindi

The Director General (DG) of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has directed to launch a comprehensive survey to identify illegal commercial and residential buildings in the city.

An RDA spokesperson revealed that strict action will be taken against the violators, including the demolition of illegally constructed buildings.

The spokesperson further revealed that the commercialization, complementary maps, and plans of the illegal buildings have also been sought by DG RDA.

DG RDA has advised citizens against investing in illegal housing societies. He has also warned the society owners against marketing their projects that have not been approved by RDA yet and have not received their No Objection Certificates (NOCs), stating that strict action will be taken against violators.

He has also directed to issue notices to the violators and to regularize all illegal residential and commercial buildings on Adiala Road and Shahpur Road.

DG RDA has directed the Building Control Wing to take stringent measures without discrimination against illegal and unauthorized constructions, commercial ventures, illegal reservation offices, and encroachments.

The Building Control Wing has already started carrying out operations in this regard as it has sealed 50 shops and two Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations at Adyala Road.

The owners of the aforementioned properties violated approved plans and maps, as well as the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021, and built illegal commercial buildings without approval or NOCs.