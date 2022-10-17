FBR Officials Vow to Meet Tax Targets

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad inaugurated the new office premises ‘state-of-the-art facility’ of the Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Lahore and discussed the tax targets with the Lahore region. The new LTO office is located at 10 Babar Block, Garden Town, Lahore. Chairman said that the despite economics ups and down FBR has to meet its targets.

Addressing the officers and representatives of the business community, Chairman FBR, Asim Ahmad said that the new office premises will be a state-of-the-art facility and provide a conducive working environment to the officers. He added that the new office will also facilitate the large taxpayers’ community by providing them easy access to solutions to their tax-related problems.

ALSO READ FTO Asks FBR to Review Transfer of Jurisdiction Cases

He also addressed the concerns of the officers regarding their salary structure, mandatory training, provision of logistics, and accommodation in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad. He assured the officers that FBR HQs was taking measures to ensure that all problems of the officers of Field Formations are resolved. The officers thanked Chairman FBR for providing the latest technological gadgets which would further enhance their working capacity and optimize their performance.

The Chairman emphasized the need to use modern technology and data tools for tax purposes. He also directed the officers to provide all possible facilitation and guidance to the taxpayers. He also held a meeting with the Chief Commissioners of Lahore tax formations and discussed budget targets and strategies to meet future targets. He also interacted with the officers of RTO Lahore and distributed iPads among them and wished them well in their future endeavors.

ALSO READ FBR Fails to Establish Settlement Company to Clear Pending Refunds

The inauguration ceremony was hosted by Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, Chief Commissioner, LTO Lahore, and attended by all the Chief Commissioners of Lahore, Chief Collector Customs along with other senior officers.

Kashif Anwar, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce, Nauman Yahya, President Lahore Tax Bar, Rana Munir, President Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, along-with eminent representatives of Chartered Accountant firms also attended the ceremony.