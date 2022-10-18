Former Kiwi Star Lavishes Praise on Talented Pakistani Batter

Former Kiwi cricketer Ross Taylor declared Haider Ali as an essential element of Pakistan’s middle order since his power hitting can complement Babar and Rizwan’s anchoring.

While sharing his analysis of the T20 World Cup 2022, Taylor praised the young batter for his potential to deliver impactful performances. He said, “Haider Ali is a player who really has something about him. Pakistan moves him up and down the order but wherever he bats, he can hit the ground running.”

Ross Taylor also explained that Pakistan’s batting revolves around Babar and Rizwan, hence other batters have to create an impact with fewer balls and Haider Ali has the ability to do it just as he did in the tri-series against New Zealand.

He added, “There will always be a lot of runs scored by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and they often face a lot of the balls in an innings, so they will need guys like Haider to play cameos down the order. He has been a big part of Pakistan’s series win over New Zealand recently, striking at over 200 in the third match of the series. It’s not often both Babar and Rizwan will fail, one of them will generally face around 40 or 50 balls, so they need other guys to bat quickly around them. Haider is certainly capable of doing that.”

Haider Ali is a part of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad, however, he has struggled to deliver consistent performances at the international level getting some bad press.