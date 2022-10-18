Ramiz Raja Trends on Twitter As Fans Urge to Teach India a Lesson

The future of Pakistan and India’s bilateral cricket looks bleak as fans across the borders still have to wait for ICC events to see players from the neighboring countries playing against each other.

The recent decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to not to send the Rohit Sharma-led side to Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 is yet another blow to bilateral cricket between the arch-rivals.

Of course, the unexpected decision will annoy cricket fans not only in Pakistan and India but also around the world, as people like watching Pakistan and Indian cricketers taking on each other.

The decision by BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, to overlook one of the cricket-loving nations has infuriated cricket fans in Pakistan, who have now demanded that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, reply befittingly.

After India withdrew from Asia Cup 2023, Ramiz Raja became a top trend on Twitter, with people urging him to withdraw from the 50-over World Cup, which is slated to take place in India in the second half of 2023.

Here are some of the the social media reactions from cricket fans:

