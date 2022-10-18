Ramiz Raja Trends on Twitter As Fans Urge to Teach India a Lesson

The future of Pakistan and India’s bilateral cricket looks bleak as fans across the borders still have to wait for ICC events to see players from the neighboring countries playing against each other.

The recent decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to not to send the Rohit Sharma-led side to Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 is yet another blow to bilateral cricket between the arch-rivals.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s New Training Kits Draw Hilarious Reactions From Social Media Users

Of course, the unexpected decision will annoy cricket fans not only in Pakistan and India but also around the world, as people like watching Pakistan and Indian cricketers taking on each other.

The decision by BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, to overlook one of the cricket-loving nations has infuriated cricket fans in Pakistan, who have now demanded that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, reply befittingly.

After India withdrew from Asia Cup 2023, Ramiz Raja became a top trend on Twitter, with people urging him to withdraw from the 50-over World Cup, which is slated to take place in India in the second half of 2023.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Shares Secret Tip on How to Get Star Indian Batter Out

Here are some of the the social media reactions from cricket fans:

BCCI decided that India won't travel to Pakistan for 2023 Asia cup and now it's time for Ramiz Raja to take some stand and boycott world cup 2023 in India. Enough is enough!! — Saith Abdullah (@SaithAbdullah99) October 18, 2022

If Ramiz Raja Takes a stance and refuses to travel to India then the whole nation will support his decision. Let's do this rambo. #RamizRaja — Mujtaba Ali (@ItsMujtaba28) October 18, 2022

2023 ICC World cup will be neutral venue ( not india) confirm Ramiz Raja https://t.co/hSYEWlRqlR — Aira Imran Ⓜ️ (@aira_imran) October 18, 2022

If PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja decides to boycott 2023 World Cup which is scheduled to happen in India. That will be Pakistan’s Loss. It’s an ICC Tournament. Let’s see what and How Ramiz Raja reacts on BCCI’s Decision. #BCCI #ramizraja — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) October 18, 2022

Ramiz Raja should pressurize ICC either to have it in Pak or Pakistan withdraws. Enough of this. https://t.co/zjE8oCcuIY — PapaCharlie (@ak_niaazi) October 18, 2022

This is the main reason why Jay Shah canceled the Indian tour to Pakistan

In Asia Cup 2023

Hope Ramiz Raja will responce pic.twitter.com/62CUMe40Dg — Azeem عظیم (@azeemalifsd) October 18, 2022