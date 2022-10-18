Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Joins in to Promote Pakistan Vs. India T20 World Cup Clash

Renowned Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, commonly known as ‘The Rock’, joined in to endorse the high-profile Pakistan vs India 2022 T20 World Cup clash.

As the arch-rivals gear up to lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2022, the hype around the much-anticipated contest has started building. In a recent video, the famous actor Dwayne Johnson was seen promoting the India-Pakistan World Cup match. While the India-Pakistan match already keeps the millions glued to their seats, the unexpected promo featuring The Rock has skyrocketed the enthusiasm among fans.

In his promotional video, the former professional wrestler said, “When the greatest rivals collide, the World will stand still. This is more than just a cricket match. Its time for India vs. Pakistan.”

There's no way I thought I would ever see The Rock promoting Pak vs India 😭 pic.twitter.com/CAdLWh6XkY — Ramiya 2.0 (@yehtuhogaaa) October 18, 2022

After a few hours of the release, the video has gone viral on social media with fans expressing joy and excitement.

Pakistan and India are set to face-off on 23rd October at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaigns.

