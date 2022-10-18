French Muslim Star Ends 15-Year Dominance of Ronaldo and Messi in World Football

Real Madrid’s French Muslim forward, Karim Benzema, has bagged the best men’s player in the world award, Ballon d’Or, after beating former Liverpool star currently playing for Bayern Munich, Sadio Mane, and Manchester City’s lethal midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne.

In addition, the striker also put an end to the 15-year dominance of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi who have consistently been ranked in the top three from 2008 until 2021.

After his feat, Real Madrid’s captain has become the first Frenchman to win the Ballon d’Or since Zinedine Zidane’s victory in 1998, and fifth after other French footballers Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini, and Jean-Pierre Papin.

Benzema concluded a tremendous season as he scored 44 goals in 46 games in all competitions and led his team to LaLiga and Champions League victories.

It is pertinent to mention that Both Messi and Ronaldo won 12 out of 13 last Ballon d’Or awards with one bagged by Real Madrid’s Luka Modric. However this year, Messi was not even nominated, while Ronaldo finished 20th this year.

Elsewhere, Spanish international, Putellas was announced as the Women’s Ballon d’Or winner for the second consecutive year. Meanwhile, talented Barcelona midfielder, Gavi was awarded the Kopa Trophy as the best under-21 player in the world.