Updated T20 World Cup Standings as Sri Lanka and Netherlands Register Wins

Sri Lanka defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 79 runs in the sixth game of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday at Kardinia Park, keeping their chances of progressing to the marquee event’s super 12 rounds alive.

After winning the Asia Cup 2022 last month in UAE, the Dasun Shanaka-led side had a poor outing in the opening match of the mega event against Namibia, losing by 55 runs and giving the opposition a healthy run rate.

It is worth mentioning that the Netherlands is leading the charts after defeating UAE and Namibia in their first and second matches, respectively, with a +0.149 run rate.

The Islanders will face the Netherlands in the last qualifying round game while Namibia will face UAE on October 20, and their ability to maintain a healthy run rate will determine their destiny in the event.

Here is the updated points table:

Group A

Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Netherlands 2 2 0 0 4 +0.149 Namibia 2 1 1 0 2 +1.277 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2 +0.600 UAE 2 0 2 0 0 -2.028

Check out the full updated points table here!