Famous Hunza Artist Carves a Stunning Hand-Made Football Trophy Yet Again

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) is famous for its handicrafts across the globe. The inhabitants of the north, particularly those linked with this industry, take serious pride in their work.

Hunza Premier League (HPL), the region’s renowned futsal tournament held every year in Karimabad, the capital of Hunza district, is particularly known for giving a hand-made wooden trophy to the winning team.

ALSO READ Legendary Indian Batter Considers Pakistan as One of the Favorites for the T20 World Cup

Like every year, HPL has employed the services of Shafqat Karim, a renowned artist who runs a handicraft business known as Hunzo-e-Hayan in Karimabad Bazar, for carving the winning trophy with hands.

Here is the HPL 2022 Winners trophy.

The artist with his art! Shafqat Karim of the Hunzo-E-Hayan fame with his hand-craved trophy for #HPL2022. Since the start of HPL, artist Shafqat Karim has crafted the winner's trophy#HunzaPremierLeague #HPL2020 #Hunza #GilgitBaltistan #Football pic.twitter.com/70N5QJkFwk — Hunza Premier League (HPL) (@HunzaPremierHPL) October 16, 2022

Since its inaugural edition, HPL has been giving hand-made wooden trophies to the champions. The design of this year’s trophy is astounding as it portrays a football being carried over an eagle’s wings.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s New Training Kits Draw Hilarious Reactions From Social Media Users

Here are some of the HPL winners trophies over the years. A common feature among these trophies is that they have been carved with hands by Shafqat Karim.

As for the HPL latest edition, it concluded on Monday. The showdown saw Karimabad United taking on Brong United, with the former edging past the latter with a final score of 2-1.