Lahori Milk Factory Sealed For Using Chemicals For Preserving Dead Bodies

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) detained a suspect and charged seven others on Monday for adulterating fresh milk with an embalming chemical.

The PFA squad raided a milk supply plant on Lahore’s Qusoor Road, discovering that a chemical for preserving dead bodies has been used in the adulteration process.

The chemical was supposed to stop milk from being scorched. The raiding team seized 12,000 liters of fresh milk and 32 liters of oil and chemical combined. The milk was disposed of in line with environmental standards. The facility delivered 20,000 liters of milk each day throughout the city and surroundings.

PFA filed a case against the seven suspects and the one detained. The Director General (DG) of the authority, Mudassir Riaz Malik, stated in this regard that the white solution might cause cancer, stressing that nobody will be permitted to mess with people’s lives.

In related news, the food authority also shut down production at a pickle factory in Bhagat Pura during a raid last week and destroyed 4,670kg of rancid pickles.

During the operation, the authorities also seized a large number of banned chemicals and non-food quality drums.

The DG stated that manufacturing was halted owing to the use of decaying vegetables and fruits, as well as harmful chemicals, in the preparation of pickles. The subpar pickles were stored in filthy cartons and non-food quality barrels. He emphasized that the food makers will not be permitted to work in violation of the PFA standards.