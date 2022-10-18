Pakistan’s Mobile Imports Decrease by 67% in First Quarter of FY23

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $160.271 million during the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23), registering a decrease of 67.62 percent when compared to $494.960 million during the same period of last year.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data shows that on a month-on-month (MoM) basis mobile phone imports decreased by 7.38 percent and stood at $58.407 million in September 2022 when compared to $63.06 million in August 2022.

Mobile phone imports registered 72.06 percent negative growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in September 2022 when compared to $209.013 million during the same month of last year.

Overall Telecom Imports

The overall telecom imports into the country stood at $248.998 million during the first quarter of FY23 registering a decrease of 60.96 percent compared to $637.874 million during the same period of last fiscal year.

However, on a YoY basis, the overall telecom imports decreased by 70.89 percent in September 2022 and stood at $78.846 million when compared to $270.823 million in September 2021. On an MoM basis, the overall telecom imports registered a decrease of 22.35 percent in September 2022 when compared to $101.537 million during August 2022.

Other apparatus imports stood at $88.727 million in July-September 2022 and registered 37.92 percent negative growth when compared to $142.914 million during the same period of the last fiscal year.

On a year-on-year basis, other apparatus remained at $20.439 million in September 2022 and registered 66.93 percent negative growth when compared to $61.810 million in September 2021 and registered 46.88 percent negative growth on a MoM basis when compared to $38.477 million in August 2022.