Pakistan’s Textile Exports Grow 3.7% in 1QFY23

The country’s textile group exports witnessed a growth of 3.68 percent during the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) and stood at $4.583 billion as compared to $4.420 billion during the same period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the textile group registered a 3.07 percent negative growth compared to $1.575 billion in August 2022.

The data released by PBS revealed that the country’s textile group exports witnessed a growth of 2.68 percent in September 2022 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and stood at $1.527 billion compared to $1.487 billion during the same month of last year.

Raw cotton exports registered 100 percent growth in 1QFY23 on a YoY basis but registered a 92.24 percent negative growth on a MoM basis. Cotton yarn exports registered 18.14 percent negative growth in the period under review and stood at $236.263 million compared to $288.617 million during the same period of the last year. On a YoY basis, cotton yarn exports registered 20.39 percent negative growth while on a MoM basis they registered a negative growth of 14.91 percent.

The exports in September 2022 were $ 2,446 million (provisional) as compared to $2.482 billion in August 2022 showing a decrease of 1.45 percent but increased by 1.54 percent as compared to $2.409 billion in September 2021.

Main export commodities

Main commodities of exports during September 2022 were Knitwear (Rs. 100,580 million), Readymade garments (Rs. 63,821 million), Bed wear (Rs. 61,630 million), Cotton Cloth (Rs. 46,819 million), Towels (Rs. 20,115 million), Rice Others (Rs. 17,527 million), Cotton Yarn (Rs.17,471 million), Madeup Articles (Excl. towels & Bedwear) (Rs.14,764 million), Rice Basmati (Rs.9,865 million) and Fish & fish preparations (Rs. 9,645 million).

Overall Exports

The country’s overall exports during 1QFY23 totaled $7.179 billion (provisional) against $6.996 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 2.62 percent.