Machinery Imports Slump by Over 37% in 1QFY23

The machinery group imports witnessed 37.89 percent negative growth in the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) and stood at $1.769 billion compared to $2.848 billion during the same period of last fiscal year, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The data released by PBS revealed power generation machinery registered 71.47 percent negative growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal year and stood at $151.142 million compared to $525.780 million during the same period of last fiscal year.

Petroleum Imports up 6%

Petroleum group imports witnessed a growth of 5.94 percent during the first quarter of FY23 and stood at $4.865 billion compared to $4.592 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year. Petroleum group imports registered 16.19 percent negative growth on a MoM basis in September 2022 and stood at $1.563 billion compared to $1.865 billion in August and registered 3.85 percent growth on a YoY basis when compared to $1.505 billion in September 2021.

Petroleum products witnessed 9.79 percent growth during the first quarter of FY23 and stood at $1.2.388 billion compared to $2.175 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

On a MoM basis, they remained $730 million in September 2022 compared to $930.566 million in August 2022 and registered 21.54 percent negative growth. On a YoY basis, petroleum products imports witnessed a growth of 14.75 percent when compared to $636.282 million in September 2021.

Petroleum crude imports witnessed a growth of 7.98 percent during the first quarter of FY23 and stood at $1.355 billion when compared to $1.254 million during the same period of last year. On a MoM basis, petroleum crude imports registered 4.84 percent negative growth and stood at $450.503 million compared to $473.419 million in August 2022. On a YoY basis, petroleum crude imports witnessed a growth of 3.32 percent when compared to $436.019 million in September 2021.

Natural gas (liquefied) imports witnessed a negative growth of 5.35 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year and stood at $969.778 million compared to $1.024 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year.

Agricultural and other chemicals

Agricultural and other chemicals group imports witnessed 22.91 percent negative growth during the first quarter of the current fiscal year and remained at $2.635 billion compared to $2.3.418 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year.

Transport group

Transport group imports witnessed 45.17 percent negative growth during the first quarter of the current fiscal year and stood at $605.638 million compared to $1.104 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year.

Food group

Food group imports witnessed 15.21 percent growth during the first quarter of the current fiscal year and stood at $2.723 billion compared to $2.364 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year.

Overall Imports

The country’s total imports during the period under review stood at $16.400 billion (provisional) against $18.715 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing a decrease of 12.37 percent.

The imports in September 2022 were $5.347 billion (provisional) as compared to $6.071 billion in August 2022 showing a decrease of 11.93 percent. Moreover, the imports in September 2022 declined by 18.53 percent as compared to $6.563 billion in September 2021.

Major Imports

Main commodities of imports during September 2022 were Petroleum products (Rs. 168,266 million), Petroleum crude (Rs. 103,825 million), Palm oil (Rs. 96,673 million), Natural gas liquefied (Rs.78,433 million), Plastic Materials (Rs. 47,429 million), Iron & steel (Rs. 40,657 million), Medicinal products (Rs. 38,971 million), Raw cotton (Rs. 28,699 million), Iron & steel scrap (Rs. 27,172 million) and Wheat unmilled (Rs. 22,560 million).