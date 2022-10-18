PJL’s Young Batting Star Shahzaib Khan Names Current Pakistan Opener as His Inspiration

Mardan Warrior’s opener Shahzaib Khan is one of the shining stars of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL), scoring runs up the order and giving a solid start to the innings. Here’s what Shahzaib told ProPakistani about his cricketing career in an exclusive interview.

Talking about the beginning of his cricketing journey, the talented batter said, “I belong to Mansehra and that’s where I started playing ‘hardball cricket’ in 2018 at Junaid Khan Cricket Academy. I then played U-13 in 2019, and later I played U-16. This year I participated in U-19 and got selected for PJL in the draft.”

Shahzaib also told that his road to the mega league was relatively smooth and he is grateful for the opportunities he got.

Sharing his experience with the star cricketer and mentor Shahid Afridi, the young batter was keen to gain from his knowledge of the game.

Shahid Afridi gave me good tips in the last match as well. We are trying to learn from him as much as possible since he was a great cricketer himself.

The opener told that he is comfortable batting at different positions and he can bat down the order as well if the need arises. Shahzaib also confirmed that he is working with the coaches to improve his power-hitting ability as it is crucial for T20 cricket.

Check out the full interview here:

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/XJDBJfGqJx0

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/XJDBJfGqJx0?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/XJDBJfGqJx0?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/XJDBJfGqJx0





ALSO READ Former Kiwi Star Lavishes Praise on Talented Pakistani Batter

Revealing his favorite batters, Shahzaib Khan named Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq and Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakarra. Mardan Warrior’s opener also told that he would prefer playing for Lahore Qalandars if he gets a chance to feature in PSL.