Saudi Arabia Abolishes Umrah Visa Fee for Muslim Ticket Holders of FIFA World Cup

Qatar will host the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup, which will take place from November 20 to December 18, 2022. It will also be the first World Cup hosted in the Arab world and the second in Asia overall.

FIFA began the in-person sales of tickets today, October 18, and also announced the launch of an application that will be available for Apple and Android users, at the Google Play and App Store, for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced that Muslims across the globe who are World Cup ticket holders will be able to perform Umrah without paying a visa fee.

According to the details, people who have the Hayya card, which is issued to fans attending the upcoming FIFA World Cup matches in Qatar, will not have to pay to make the pilgrimage.

It is worth noting that, in addition to the host country Qatar, those attending the showpiece tournament in November-December this year will stay in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).