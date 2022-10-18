Ramiz Raja Shares Secret Tip on How to Get Star Indian Batter Out

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign will begin against arch-rivals India on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia. All the spectator tickets have already been sold out months ago for the much-awaited encounter.

Both neighboring countries played their first warm-up games, Pakistan were up against England, and India faced Australia yesterday. The Rohit-led side defeated the host side in an exciting finish while England defeated the Men in Green.

Recently, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja revealed the strategy regarding the clash against India that he had discussed with all-format skipper, Babar Azam, prior to traveling for the flagship tournament.

The cricket board chief claimed that he advised Babar Azam on how to get an early breakthrough in the October 23 encounter, specifically sending India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, back to the pavilion early on in the innings.

“I said get Shaheen Afridi bowling at 100mph, get a man at short-leg. Just bowl that inswinging yorker at 100mph and do not give him a single and keep him on strike. You will get him out,” Ramiz Raja added.

It is worth noting that during the 2021 World Cup match in the UAE, Shaheen made a breakthrough in the opening spell, taking the wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to prevent the Men in Blue from setting a bigger target.

