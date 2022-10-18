Shan Masood Led Yorkshire Raises Over £60,000 for Pakistani Flood Victims

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club and Islamic Relief UK have raised £60,000 and counting to support those affected by the devastating floods in Pakistan.

Last week, Headingley hosted a dinner to raise vital funds for the communities in Pakistan that have been left destroyed by the severe floods across the region.

The aim of the dinner was to generate the money to build new houses as millions of people still suffer with homelessness, hunger and are in desperate need of help.

In 2010, Islamic Relief launched a global appeal following the worst monsoon floods in living memory. The charity were able to build new housing for those affected, many of which have survived the recent floods in Pakistan.

Yorkshire Cricket wanted to assist with the charity’s incredible work and offer support to those in need.

Yaseen Mohammed, Yorkshire County Cricket Club Board member said: “We have far surpassed the target that we had set and I am so pleased that we are able to help those in need at this truly troubling time.

“I would like to thank those who attended on the night and have kindly contributed to our fundraising efforts. The money raised will be used to rebuild homes in areas that have been affected by the floods and support those families who are in desperate need of help.

“Many of those who attended last night have never been to Headingley, so I feel humbled that so many have given support to such a worthwhile cause. It is hoped that the money raised so far will help to build around 30 new houses in areas that have been destroyed over the past few weeks.

“We care about helping our local community and have also built some strong relationships globally. It is important to me that this isn’t a one-off event but a long-lasting and meaningful partnership with Islamic Relief to support their incredible work.”

Tufail Hussain, Director at Islamic Relief UK said: “Islamic Relief are pleased to have partnered with the historic Yorkshire County Cricket Club to raise funds for our Pakistan Floods Appeal, we truly appreciate the efforts that went into organising a wonderful and packed event at Headingley. The funds raised will help us to provide new homes to families that have lost everything in the recent floods.”

Neil Snowball, ECB Managing Director of County Cricket said: “It was a privilege to be part of this very special event and for the ECB to be able to contribute to such an effective collaboration between Yorkshire County Cricket Club and Islamic Relief.

“Having spent some time in Pakistan earlier this year and travelled through parts of the country that have been so badly impacted by the flooding, it was both inspiring and humbling to hear about the work that Islamic Relief are doing on the ground in Pakistan and also to see the incredible generosity of those who attended the event at Headingley Stadium on Monday evening.”