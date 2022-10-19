3 Methods to Check Punjab Boards’ Class 12 Annual Exams Results

Punjab’s all Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) will announce the results of the first annual examinations for class 12 at 10 AM tomorrow (20 October).

According to the details, all education boards will officially arrange result announcement ceremonies at their respective headquarters, where they will also award certificates to the top performers of all academic groups.

Students can check their results in various ways. Below are all the methods to check the class 12 annual exams results.

Official Websites

All BISEs websites in Punjab will concurrently publish the results. Here is the list of the websites:

Board Website Rawalpindi https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk Lahore https://www.biselahore.com Multan https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk Faisalabad http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk Sargodha https://www.bisesargodha.edu.pk Gujranwala https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk Bahawalpur https://bisebwp.edu.pk DG Khan https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk Sahiwal https://bisesahiwal.edu.pk

Results Gazettes

Students can also view their results manually through official gazettes, which will be released by BISEs after the results are announced.

SMS Service

In case the websites of the BISEs go down due to massive traffic, students may check their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to the numbers of the respective boards.