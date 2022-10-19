PM Shehbaz’s Advisors and Special Assistants Refuse to Declare Assets

The majority of non-elected advisors and special assistants to Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif, have not disclosed their assets to the cabinet division for publication on the cabinet division’s official website.

These advisors and special assistants are breaching a cabinet resolution made under the ex-PM’s term to increase openness for the public interest.

ALSO READ PTA Fails to End SIM Fraud as Complaints Continue to Pile Up

The special assistants are also obligated to disclose their nationality and publicize it on the official website of the cabinet division, but only eleven have done so.

Those of them who are members of Parliament, on the other hand, are not obliged to share these facts with the cabinet division because the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already notified them of their yearly wealth declarations.

According to informed sources, the cabinet division periodically reminds these cabinet members and also notifies the PM, but with no success.

The ECP yearly reveals the reported assets and liabilities of the Members of the Parliament (MPs); however, this information is not posted on the ECP’s official website.

ALSO READ KP Govt to Abolish Thousands of Vacant Posts

Previously, these facts were made available to the public online, but MPs modified the law and prohibited the ECP from disclosing their assets’ information on the ECP website.

Anyone, however, may receive a printed copy of the disclosure of the assets and obligations.