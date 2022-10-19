Apple’s New iPad Pro Gets New Processors and More Pencil Features

Apple’s new 10th generation iPad came alongside its Pro siblings called iPad Pro 12.9″ and 11″. These tablets feature M2 processors that grace Apple’s latest line of MacBooks, and we will also get to see new camera features, Apple Pencil features, better connectivity, and more.

What’s New?

Among the list of changes, the M2 SoC is still the biggest one. It has an 8-core CPU (4x performance cores + 4x efficiency cores) and a 10-core GPU, along with a 16-core Neural Engine for AI tasks. Its memory bandwidth is 100 MB/s. Apple says that this should bring 35% faster graphics performance and 40% better machine learning than the previous generation iPad Pro. The memory bandwidth is 50% greater than before as well.

The new iPadOS 16 enables an updated touchscreen that brings hover gestures with the 2nd generation Apple Pencil. The Pencil can be detected 12 mm away from the screen, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Notes and the S22 Ultra. The feature will work with first-party apps as well as some third-party apps.

Wi-Fi 6E brings better wireless connectivity and there is updated Bluetooth 5.3 as well as 5G and Wi-Fi options on all tablets. Download speeds can now hit up to 2.4 Gbps (at least on paper), which is 2x faster than the last generation. The camera hardware has not changed, but software updates have enabled faster encoding for all iPad models and Smart HDR 3 videos have been updated to Smart HDR 4.

Price and Availability

Other than these changes, the iPad Pro models are exactly the same as before. Even the pricing remains unchanged, starting at $799 for the Wi-Fi model and $999 for the LTE model. The bigger model measuring 12.9-inches will go for $1099 and the LTE models start at $1299. Sales will start later this month just like the base iPad.