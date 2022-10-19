Apple Launches 10th Gen iPad With New Chip and Bigger Screen

Soon after the iPhones, Apple has also updated its tablet lineup with the latest generation of iPads. The new 10th gen iPad comes alongside its new iPad Pro siblings, and it finally ditches the age-old Lightning port in favor of a USB-C connector.

As expected, the new iPad has a slightly bigger screen at 10.8-inches, but it is still an IPS LCD panel with 2360 x 1640 resolution and 500 nits peak brightness. It’s also thinner than before with flat sides and is essentially an iPad Air 2022 without the M1 chip.

Instead of the M1, it upgrades last year’s A13 SoC to A14 with a 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. There will be two storage options to choose from including 64 GB and 256 GB, just like last year. It supports Apple Pencil, but it is paired with a Lightning Port, so you will need a USB-C to Lightning adapter, which is thankfully included in the box.

The tablet’s 12MP selfie camera is oriented for landscape shots, allowing it to fit more people into the frame for video calls. It has support for 1080 60 FPS video output as well. The main camera is also a 12MP shooter and is capable of 4K video recording.

The 10th gen iPad also supports the Magic Keyboard which connects through the Smart Connector and attaches magnetically. It also includes a trackpad and a kickstand to turn the slate into a laptop. The slate will be available in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 5G configurations.

It has a starting price of $450, which is a significant increase over last year, but at least the previous iPad will still be around for cheap.

The new iPad is only up for pre-orders at the moment, and it will start shipping around the world later this month.