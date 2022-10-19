Honda to Officially Launch HR-V This Weekend

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) is ready to debut the all-new HR-V “in three days”. Since Pakistan Auto Show (PAS) 2022, HR-V was one of the most eagerly anticipated new arrivals in the market.

Amid the ongoing countrywide financial crunch, industry sources reported a delay in launch. However, HACL is evidently laying those reports and our curiosity to rest with a timely debut.

HR-V is a compact crossover SUV that will rival Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, MG HS, Haval Jolion, and others. Recent reports claim that HR-V will have two variants in Pakistan with two powertrains:

A 1.5-liter 4-cylinder naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine with 119 horsepower (hp) and 145 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque.

A 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine with 179 hp and 240 Nm of torque.

Both engines send power to the front wheels only, via a CVT automatic transmission.

HR-V has modern Honda Sensing equipment which includes blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, lane keep assist, autonomous braking, traffic sign reading, lane departure warning, etc.

Basic features will include multiple airbags, automatic climate control, smart infotainment, hill start assist, traction and stability control, among other amenities.

It bears mentioning that the existing imported units of 2022 HR-V in Pakistan are hybrid-powered. However, the locally assembled version will be a non-hybrid, which brings its demand into question. Especially when imported Japanese variants (also known as Vezel) are mostly popular due to being hybrid cars with great amenities.

On the other hand, given the popularity of crossovers in Pakistan these days, Honda HR-V may end up snatching the market share of Honda Civic. With these possibilities in view, the anticipation surrounding HR-V’s debut is at a fever pitch. We’ll keep you posted on any new updates regarding the crossover SUV’s launch.