KP Govt Launches E Stamp Paper System to Curb Fraud

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is one step closer to ending bogus stamp papers and related fraud with a new tech initiative. The state has launched an E-stamp paper system that will also help avoid dated stamp papers.

The launch was headed by KP Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan who said that this initiative should help resolve a variety of issues with stamp papers. He said that it would help resolve property disputes and people will also be able to verify them online to prevent fraud and forgery.

To use these E-stamp papers, you only need to have a working internet connection. If you want to purchase high-value non-judicial or judicial stamp papers, you will only need to provide data regarding the reason you want to acquire them. You will also need to provide your name, the seller’s name, the person whom the stamp papers will be purchased from, and their CNIC numbers.

The new system will automatically calculate the value of the stamp paper you need. The process only takes around 15 minutes to complete before you get your E-stamp paper.

E-stamp in Sindh

A similar E-stamp system was launched in Sindh in May this year. It was launched thanks to a joint collaboration between PITB, the Board of Revenue Government of Sindh, and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

The ceremony took place at the Sindh CM House and was inaugurated by chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. It was attended by Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mehboob, the Chief Secretary, a senior member of the Board of Revenue, the President of the National Bank, and others.

CM Murad Ali Shah also took the opportunity to announce that the stamp duty has been reduced from 2% to 1%.

The E-stamp system in Sindh works the same way as it does in KP.