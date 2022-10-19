Zameen.com Holds Another PSE in Peshawar, Receives Overwhelming Response

Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise organized a property sales event in Peshawar, which was attended by a large number of investors and citizens. The event was organised to showcase some of the best-selling projects from Peshawar, Islamabad and the northern parts of the country.

These included City Center Peshawar, 64 heights, Paradise Mall, Peshawar Heights, Orhan Tower, and Green oaks residencia. It should be noted that Zameen.com owns the marketing and sales rights of all the projects showcased at the event.

Speaking at the occasion, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Sales North Hassan Danish said that Zameen.com’s property sales events have become the industry’s hallmark, earning public trust. He added that we only offer projects that guarantee lucrative returns on investment and are safe for investment.

Zameen.com Director Project Sales Khurram Hussain took the opportunity to express his belief that these events are also beneficial for the real estate sector of Peshawar as the city has a lot of potential that can be used to strengthen the real estate industry.

Furthermore, as part of the property sales event, Zameen.com’s experienced sales representatives also offered buyers with valuable insights, market research, and comprehensive data on making safe real estate investments.