Mohammad Wasim Jr. Loses a Hilarious $100 Challenge From Matthew Hayden [Video]

Pakistan team is currently in Australia to compete in the T20 World Cup 2022, where they were defeated by Joe Buttler’s England by six wickets in their first of two warm-up matches on Monday, October 17 at the Gabba.

ALSO READ PCB Threatens to Back Out of 2023 World Cup After India’s Unilateral Asia Cup Decision

The Men in Green were playing in their final warm-up encounter against Afghanistan, today, at the same venue where the match was called off due to heavy rain in the second innings with Pakistan scoring 19 runs with no wickets lost.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s star pacers, Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Naseem Shah, had a great time with Matthew Hayden, Pakistan’s batting consultant for the World Cup 2022, at Brisbane Cricket Ground before the match.

In a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its official Twitter account, it can be seen that Mohammad Wasim Jr. accepted a throwing challenge from Matthew Hayden and Naseem Shah.

ALSO READ Top Pakistan Stars Likely to Play in Bangladesh Premier League Next Year

Matthew Hayden can be heard challenging Wasim that if he gets the ball outside the stadium with a throw, he will give him $100. Wasim tried hard but fell short, and then the scene turned to laughing. Bowling coach Shaun Tait and batting coach Mohammad Yousuf can also be seen there.

Mohammad Wasim accepts the throw challenge from Matthew Hayden and Naseem Shah ☄️#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/beMX1Uh0Jn — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 19, 2022

It is important to note that the Babar Azam-led side will face arch-rivals India on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, where heavy rainfall is predicted to disrupt the high-octane match.

Stay updated with everything related to T20 World Cup 2022!