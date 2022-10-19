Top Pakistan Stars Likely to Play in Bangladesh Premier League Next Year

The ninth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is scheduled to take place from January 5 to February 16, 2023, with the management increasing the number of franchises to seven for the upcoming season.

According to various media reports, some of Pakistan’s top cricketers will be seen in action in the BPL as many franchises have approached them to participate in Bangladesh’s premier T20 tournament.

As per the details, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, and Shahnawaz Dahani as well as the all-format captain, Babar Azam, will be available for a few matches as there is no national commitment during the set dates.

It is worth noting that the upcoming Pakistan’s home series against New Zealand will conclude on January 10, and national cricketers will have no trouble receiving No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the cricket board as there is no bilateral series.

It is pertinent to mention here the Men in Green will have a hectic schedule over the next six months, hosting England for three match-Test series in December and New Zealand in January before the PSL. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies decided earlier this month to postpone the three-match T20I series, which will now take place alongside the Test series in 2024.