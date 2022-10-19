Pakistan Can Enhance Trade Volume by Selling Goods to Africa Like China: Mauritian Envoy

High Commissioner of Mauritius to Pakistan Rashid Ali Subedar has said that Pakistan can increase its trade volume under the intercontinental trade agreement,

During a visit to the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here on Wednesday, the envoy remarked that Pakistan should turn its focus toward African markets, just like China did, to enhance its trade volume.

The High Commissioner also said that Pakistan is passing through a difficult phase owing to recent flash floods. Mauritius sent its team to carry out relief work in flood-affected areas, the envoy said.

President FPCCI Irfan Sheikh, while stressing upon friendly relations with Mauritius, said that Pakistan’s business community will visit Mauritius soon. He also commented that now is the time to establish industries in Mauritius, leading to increased export volume of the country.

Sheikh also remarked that the exchange of delegations from both sides is necessary to increase bilateral trade.