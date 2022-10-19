PTA Fails to End SIM Fraud as Complaints Continue to Pile Up

Despite all the claims of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the issuance of fake SIMs of mobile phones could not be stopped.

According to an official document seen by ProPakistani, the use of fake SIMs in illegal activities and financial fraud has increased. The use of fake silicon thumbs has also been revealed in the issuance of fake SIMs.

According to the FIA Cyber Crimes document, a total of 88,156 complaints of fake sims have been received so far in the current year 2022. After inquiry, it was found that 24,853 crimes related to fake SIMs have been committed this year.

The document shows that in the year 2021, FIA Cybercrimes received 100,772 complaints from the public regarding fake sims. Mobile sims have also been used in fraud cases by giving people financial benefits and rewards.

Additional data from the documents reveal that 5,508 inquiries related to financial crimes have so far been conducted in the current year. The FIA Cyber Crimes have registered 449 cases of financial fraud in the year 2022 till now.

The use of silicone thumbs has become a headache for PTA and other institutions, 79,559 fake thumbs have been recovered in the last 3 years. According to the document, 6,106 silicone thumbs have been recovered so far in the year 2022. During the current year, 15,211 fake SIMs and 15 biometric devices have been recovered by PTA and FIA teams.