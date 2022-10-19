Shahid Afridi Schools Indian Cricket Board for 2023 Asia Cup Refusal

Pakistan and India will face off in the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia. Off the field, players from both teams are exhibiting wonderful camaraderie during the warm-up matches.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Trends on Twitter As Fans Urge to Teach India a Lesson

Earlier this week, Pakistan star pacer, Shaheen Shah, and Indian pacer, Mohammad Shami, were spotted together at the Brisbane Cricket Ground exchanging their experiences during a training session on the eve of the first warm-up match.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah announced that the Indian cricket authority has decided not to send the Rohit Sharma-led squad to Pakistan for the 50-over Asia Cup, which is slated for the second part of next year.

Responding to this, Shahid Afridi, slammed the BCCI secretary, claiming that he lacks administration experience as he decided to make such a crucial statement ahead of the high-octane clash at the 2022 T20 World Cup. He further stated that the players from both sides displayed incredible togetherness off the field and the statement should not have been made at this time.

Criticizing Indian cricket authority, the former captain tweeted, “Why BCCI Sect. will make this statement on the eve of the T20 World Cup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India.”

ALSO READ Pakistan’s New Training Kits Draw Hilarious Reactions From Social Media Users

When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 18, 2022

It is worth noting that the decision not to send a team for the Asia Cup 2023 has infuriated Pakistani cricket fans, who have requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, to withdraw from the World Cup 2023 which is slated to be held in India.

Check out everything related to the 2022 T20 World Cup here!