Only in Pakistan: FIR Against 4-Year-Old Filed for Attacking a Couple

Rawalpindi Police filed a case against a four-year-old boy for allegedly ‘attacking a couple with rocks and stones’ in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad Police Station on Wednesday.

The complaint against Ahmed, the young boy, was initiated by a person called Ghulam Mustafa under section 337/A3 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Ahmed allegedly attacked the couple with bricks and stones, as stated in the first information report (FIR). The four-year-old was brought for bail before the Additional Sessions Judge Sohail Anjum.

According to Ahmed’s counsel, the Naseerabad Police Station ‘blindly’ lodged the case.

The lawyer continued that the four-year-old faced ten years in jail due to the case and that the Station House Officer (SHO) and the Investigating Officer (IO) of the Naseerabad Police Station should be held accountable.

In similar news, a citizen had filed a case against a vet for maltreatment and negligence, resulting in the death of his dog. A Sessions Court lawsuit was also filed against police officers for failing to register the case on time.