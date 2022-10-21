Gwadar Gets Allama Iqbal Open University Campus

Allama Iqbal Open University’s (AIOU) regional center, which is equipped with the latest internet facilities has been inaugurated today in southern Balochistan’s capital, Gwadar.

Federal Minister for Education, Rana Tanveer Hussain, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the campus, marking it as the 54th regional center of AIOU in the country.

Apart from this, various other AIOU regional centers have also been developed in Sindh’s Moro, Mithi, and Sukkur, in Punjab’s, Attock, Chakwal, Jhang, and Sheikhupura, as well as in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In this regard, AIOU’s Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, stated that the expansion of AIOU’s network is aimed to serve the educational requirements of those living in rural areas without any access to educational institutes.

Separately, AIOU conducted an awareness conference on the ‘Political Map of Pakistan’ in order to brief the youth about the addition of new regions to the country’s map.

Senior faculty of Quaid-e-Azam Univerity (QAU), International Islamic Univerisity (IIU), AIOU, and delegates of Junagadh, attended the conference as speakers.

At the event, IIU’s Prof. Dr. Syed Akmal Hussain Shah underlined the significance of Pakistan’s new political map, which consists of Junagadh (currently with India).

He detailed that Junagadh was the first princely state to sign the document for becoming part of Pakistan, however, India invaded the region on 15 September 1947, which is commemorated as a black day.

Furthermore, Dr. Farooq Dar and Dr. Kishore Sultana also pushed for Pakistan’s claim on Kashmir and said that the region should be Pakistan’s part.