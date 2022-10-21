Gang of Well-Trained Smuggler Donkeys Arrested in KP

Chitral’s district administration has arrested six trained donkeys over the charges of timber smuggling in the Darosh area of the district.

According to the details, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Darosh carried out an operation against timber smuggling and detained the donkeys who were carrying timber.

In this regard, AC has ordered the Forest Department to produce detained donkeys in the court. It is pertinent to mention that the donkeys were trained to smuggle timber on their own without any human guidance.

Previously, Forest Department’s employee, Omer Shah, and his accomplice, Imran Shah (check-post guard) were arrested for smuggling timber from the Makhnial region in September. Therefore, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Haripur, formally suspended them

Due to this, not only the green areas were being deforested, but Forest Department was also losing millions of rupees.

