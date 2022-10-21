Offshore Company Indirectly Acquires Major Chunk of K-Electric Shareholding

K-Electric has also been informed that KES Power Limited, a direct majority shareholder of K-Electric, has decided to make certain changes to its nominee directors on the K-Electric board, according to a stock filing.

The transition of new directors is likely to change the shareholding in KES Power.

K-Electric has been informed that changes have been consummated involving IGCF General Partner Limited (IGCF GP), being the fund manager, and the Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund L.P. (Fund), being the owner of the fund assets.

In particular, controlling interests in IGCF GP and certain limited partnership interests in the fund have been acquired by Sage Venture Group Limited, a British Virgin Islands registered special purpose company wholly owned by AsiaPak Investments Limited.

The Fund’s indirect non-controlling shareholding in K-Electric, however, remains unchanged.

The Fund is a Cayman Island registered private investment fund with numerous institutional investors that is managed by the IGCF GP and holds multiple assets, including an indirect non-controlling shareholding in K-Electric. Further, for the sake of clarity, the Fund does not have a controlling interest in K-Electric nor a controlling position on the K-Electric Board of Directors, the stock filing said.