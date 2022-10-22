CreditBook’s Industry-First Feature Lets You Promote Your Business with Babar Azam

Business climate today isn’t too friendly. Small and medium enterprises, especially, are bearing the brunt of a troubled economy. In such a situation, ad spend is always the first ‘overhead’ to get thrown out of the window to save costs.

When things aren’t very promising, getting a global cricketing superstar like Babar Azam to do your branding only sounds like a sweet dream. But with CreditBook’s #LocalBaadshah, it isn’t!

Say Hello to Local Baadshah

For the first time in Pakistan, technology company CreditBook is making strides to connect the Pakistani business community with amazing opportunities.

Building a one-of-its-kind experience to promote local businesses, CreditBook has introduced the ‘Local Baadshah’ feature to help promote its partner businesses with the star of the cricket grounds, Babar Azam.

So, if you want your product or business promoted for free, and that too by the living cricketing legend Babar Azam himself, try the #LocalBaadshah feature in your CreditBook app now!

How Does Local Baadshah Work?

It’s a seamless and exciting new feature within the CreditBook app where you first enter some details like your business name, address, phone number, etc.

Then, with a simple click, you can render a full-fledged video ad promotion with Babar Azam himself appearing to be doing your branding. How amazing is that?!

You can then share those customized video ads with your customer and partner networks. The feature is set to help business owners like you get free promotion and traction through CreditBook’s platform.

If you don’t have the CreditBook app yet, get it now from Google Play Store or Huawei Gallery, and let Babar Azam be your brand ambassador right away!

Why Empowering MSMEs is Important

Micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are the Pakistani economy’s backbone. Businesses like these kickstart employment opportunities and entice market creation, along with improving a country’s living standard.

According to the Small & Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA), there are over 5 million SMEs in Pakistan, which contribute to 40% of the GDP and 30% of the country’s overall exports.

Yet, the SME sector of Pakistan faces many challenges because of a lack of capital, financial opportunities, inadequate infrastructure, and the unavailability of modern technology.

CreditBook was launched in 2020 with the single aim to improve the financial outcomes of micro, small and medium businesses across Pakistan.

Starting with a simple digital ledger, the company has been building secure software for millions of businesses to manage their credit, sales, and expense cycles.

Partnering with Babar Azam to launch #LocalBaadshah to promote these local businesses speaks volumes of the company’s resolve and commitment to Pakistan.

With this app and its new feature ‘Local Baadshah’, CreditBook expects to bring some joy to business owners in Pakistan who have had to go through trying times, from the pandemic to the recent economic volatility.

Download the CreditBook Android or Huawei app and get a free promotion from Babar Azam for your business!