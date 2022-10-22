Vivo Launches One of The Most Affordable Flagships of 2022

Vivo’s latest flagship offering is the iQOO Neo 7 and it is easily one of the most affordable high-end phones of 2022. It is powered by remarkable specifications such as MediaTek’s Dimenisty 9000+ and more. It is a shame the iQOO series is only available in a few regions around the world.

Design and Display

The iQOO Neo 7’s design is rather interesting. It has a large square-shaped main camera island, but there is a circular module inside with two lenses adjacent to each other. Do not be fooled by the “periscope” lens sitting on the separate portion. It is only a macro camera made to look like a zoom lens.

The rear panel is curved and so is the display, which is a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Peak brightness is 1500 nits and the display is certified for HDR10+ content.

Internals and Software

The internal hardware is quite impressive thanks to MediaTek’s top-notch Dimensity 9000+ SoC, which is a slightly overclocked version of the flagship-grade D9000. Storage space goes up to 512 GB and the maximum amount of RAM available is 12 GB. There is no memory card slot for expansion, but you are likely not going to need one with as much as 512GB onboard.

It is one of the few phones aside from the Pixel 7 to boot Android 13 out of the box, the latest offering from Google as of yet. This sits underneath Vivo’s own OriginOS Ocean.

Cameras

The main camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX766V sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. It can record 4K videos at 60 FPS and 1080p videos at 60 FPS. There is a list of AI features as well.

The selfie camera sitting inside the punch-hole cutout is a 16MP shooter that is only capable of 1080p videos.

Battery and Pricing

Vivo rarely holds back on fast charging for its phones, especially for its high-end handsets. Evidently, the iQOO Neo 7 is equipped with 120W super fast charging on top of a 5,000 mAh battery. This can charge up the battery to 50% in only 9 minutes.

The Vivo iQOO Neo 7 will be available in Orange, Black, and Blue color options for a starting price of only $373 in China. It is expected to cost more outside of its home country.

Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Specifications