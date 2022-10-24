Capt. Karnal Sher Khan’s Nishan-e-Haidar Replica Thieves Arrested

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police has arrested two thieves for stealing Nishan-e-Haider replicas and various other items from the tomb of the Pakistan Army’s revered Captain, Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed.

The development comes after the martyred soldier’s nephew, Nauman Sher, filed a First Information Report (FIR) about the incident, a copy of which is available with ProPakistani, at Kalu Khan Police Station of district Swabi in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Following the investigation, KP Police has recovered all the stolen items, which included three replicas of Nishan-e-Haider, two flags and their iron poles, Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed’s personal motorcycle, a solar plate, two batteries, two Markhor badges, a UPS, a water filtration machine, a pedestal fan, and two batteries.

Note here that Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed is KP’s only recipient of the highest military award, which he got after embracing martyrdom during the Kargil war against India.

It is also worth stating that the Nishan-e-Haider insignia is handed over to the parents, widows, or close family members of the martyred soldiers and their graves usually have replicas of the emblem attached to the gravestones as shown in the pictures below.