Nishan-e-Haider Stolen From the Tomb of Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed

Several replicas of the Nishan-e-Haider medal, the country’s highest military honor, have been stolen from the tomb of the Pakistan Army’s revered Captain, Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed.

According to details, thieves have taken three replicas of Nishan-e-Haider along with two flags and their iron poles from the tomb.

In addition, they have also reportedly stolen Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed’s personal motorcycle, a solar plate, two batteries, two Markhor badges, a UPS, a water filtration machine, a pedestal fan, and two batteries.

In this regard, Nauman Sher, the martyred soldier’s nephew, has filed a First Information Report (FIR), a copy of which is available with ProPakistani, at Kalu Khan Police Station of district Swabi in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

It is pertinent to mention that Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed is KP’s only recipient of the highest military award, which he got after embracing martyrdom during the Kargil war against India.

It is also worth noting that the Nishan-e-Haider insignia is handed over to the parents, widows, or close family members of the martyred soldiers and their graves usually have replicas of the emblem attached to the gravestones as shown in the pictures below.