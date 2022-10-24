Hyderabad to Finally Get Another Public University

The federal government has acquired 100 acres of land in Hyderabad for establishing the Institute for Technology and Management Sciences (ITMS).

According to details, ITMS will be a federal government chartered university that will be constructed in Ganjo Takkar village of Latifabad taluka in Hyderabad district.

ALSO READ Gang Led by Influential Woman Deprives Citizens of Over Rs. 100 Million in KP

In this regard, Sindh’s Secretary of Land Utilization Department, Danish Saeed, has also written a letter to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad, notifying the transfer of land.

The letter informed DC Hyderabad that land reserved for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has been transferred to the federal government for the establishment of ITMS.

To recall, former Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of ITMS in 2019. ITMS will be Hyderabad’s second public-sector university. The city’s first public sector university is Government College (GC) University Kali Mori.

ALSO READ Girl Shooting TikTok Video on Railway Track Crushed Under Train in Islamabad

Last week, the Sindh government finally announced to implement the National Curriculum of Pakistan (NCP), formerly Single National Curriculum (SNC), in the province.

Sindh Education Minister, Syed Sardar Shah, revealed that a new syllabus of Mathematics, General Science, Computer Science, and English will be introduced under the NCP initially.