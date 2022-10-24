Gang Led by Influential Woman Deprives Citizens of Over Rs. 100 Million in KP

A group of fraudsters headed by an influential woman has siphoned hundreds of millions of rupees from unsuspecting citizens in Mansehra on the pretense of investment in real estate.

According to details, nearly two dozen victims of the fraud held a media briefing at Mansehra Press Club on Sunday. The victims alleged that the group has tricked hundreds of men and women and has deprived them of over Rs. 100 million.

They revealed that the group started its shady dealings around ten months ago and tricked so many people in a short time period, while the authorities have, so far, failed to nab the fraudsters.

One of the victims told that this is an organized group. The fraudsters only took cash and gold from their victims, most of which are women. They promised to give their victims business opportunities in the plazas and shops in the city. She revealed that the group took Rs. 1 million from her.

Another victim said that she gave Rs. 800,000 and 3 tolas of gold to the group. The fraudsters promised to set up a business for her husband. An automotive dealer was also among the victims. He said the group tricked him into selling a brand-new car worth Rs. 5 million. However, he has not yet received the money.

The victims stated that the fraudsters used to deal through stamp papers to win the trust of the victims. All victims have affidavits signed by the group leader, who has gone into hiding along with her accomplices.