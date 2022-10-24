Somerset Star Opens Up About Welcoming PJL Experience, Biryani and More

English batter George Thomas was seen donning Mardan Warriors’ jersey in the opening season of the Pakistan Junior League. The star batter talked about his experience with cricket and culture in Pakistan in a conversation with ProPakistani.

Sharing his views about the PJL as an opportunity for the young players, 18-year-old George Thomas said, “It’s a great opportunity for not only the people of Pakistan but also the players coming from outside. I really enjoyed it. It has been a good standard of cricket.”

To explain Pakistan’s environment, George Thomas went to use three terms, “Hot, sweaty, and welcoming.” He added he really had a good few weeks experiencing Pakistan’s culture.

When questioned about the language barrier with his teammates and coaches, George Thomas said, “That was obviously going to happen. But they have been very supportive. It’s quite easy to have a laugh even when you don’t speak the same language. Laugh about the same things. It hasn’t been too irritating.”

George Thomas named Babar Azam as his favorite Pakistani cricketer while Glenn Maxwell is his idol of the game. The Somerset batter also told that he met Pakistani stars who featured for Somerset and it was a ‘good experience’.

The English batter revealed that he loved having Chicken Biryani and the traditional sweets during his time in Pakistan.