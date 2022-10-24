Bangladesh Tops World Cup Points Table as South Africa and Zimbabwe Share Points

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Oct 24, 2022 | 5:29 pm

Check out the full updated T20 World Cup 2022 points table here.

Bangladesh took the lead in Group B of the T20 World Cup 2022 points table after South Africa and Zimbabwe clash yielded no result due to rain on Monday, October 24 at Bellerive Oval in Australia.

Two Group B matches were played today, with Shakib Al Hasan’s Bangladesh defeating the Netherlands by nine runs to move into the top spot of the points table, ahead of the Rohit Sharma-led India.

Yesterday, India overcame Pakistan by four wickets in a thrilling finish in front of a sold-out crowd at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Group B’s first match, which turned out to be one of the best T20 clashes of all time.

It is worth noting that three Group B matches will be played on October 27: South Africa will face Bangladesh in the first encounter, India and the Netherlands will play the second, and Pakistan and Zimbabwe will face off in the last match of the day.

Check out the updated T20 World Cup points table:

Group B

Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2 +0.450
India 1 1 0 0 2 +0.050
South Africa 1 0 0 1 1 0.00
Zimbabwe 1 0 0 1 1 0.00
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 -0.050
Netherlands 1 0 1 0 0 -0.450

 

