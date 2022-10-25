Australia Registers First Points After Big Win Against Sri Lanka

Check out the full updated T20 World Cup 2022 points table here.

Australia defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets at the Optus Stadium in Perth, regaining momentum after losing to New Zealand by 89 runs in the opening encounter of its T20 World Cup 2022 campaign.

The Kane Williamson-led team leads the Group A points table with a solid run rate of +4.450, while Jos Buttler-led England is second in the table after their convincing win over Afghanistan in the first match.

It is worth noting that two Group A matches will be contested tomorrow, with England taking on Ireland in the first encounter and New Zealand taking on Afghanistan in the second match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Check out the updated T20 World Cup points table:

Group A

Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2 +4.450 England 1 1 0 0 2 +0.620 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2 +0.450 Australia 2 1 1 0 2 -1.555 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 -0.620 Ireland 1 0 1 0 0 -2. 467

