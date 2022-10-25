Honda HR-V Vs. Honda Civic — Clash of The Siblings [Comparison]

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has decided to capitalize on the popularity of crossover SUVs by launching the 2022 HR-V in Pakistan.

With its launch, there are speculations that HR-V may end up grabbing a larger market share than HACL’s flagship — Honda Civic. However, despite the obvious difference in segments, Civic and HR-V are quite far apart in terms of value as well.

This article will place both vehicles side by side for a detailed comparison. Let us have a closer look:

Exterior

HR-V

Honda’s shift to a simple design is evident in HR-V. The front looks decent, yet imposing, with tall stature, unique front grille, straightened-out bonnet, and sharp headlights. The sleek daytime running lights (DRLs) are also sleek and stylish, and add to the car’s futuristic look.

The side profile features smooth and simple lines. In Pakistan, HR-V gets 17″ alloy rims that are also simple, yet attractive.

The rear has LED lights, a forward-leaning tailgate, and a simple central trim down below allowing for an elegant look.

Civic

Although simple in design, Honda Civic looks like a flagship product. The front has thin and angular headlights alongside long and sharp DRLs, a sleek front grille, and a smooth and elongated bonnet that seems to be spilling over onto the front grille.

Its side profile is fairly unremarkable, with a straight tail and an edgy silhouette that allows for a subtle, yet sporty look. The RS variant has 18-inch dark alloy rims that add to the Civic’s sportiness.

The rear is also less flashy than the previous model. With a changed taillight design, a smooth rear bumper, and an extended tail, the new Civic’s rear resembles the Audi A4. Overall, the new Civic seems more sophisticated than its ‘try-hard’ predecessor.

Interior

HR-V

HR-V’s interior is vastly different from the previous generation. A minimalistic dashboard design and silver trim pieces at several touchpoints in the cabin, and ambient lighting give the interior a posh feel.

Being larger than the previous model, the new HR-V is roomier. Overall, it offers decent features and utility inside.

Civic

Honda has also opted for a minimalist approach with Civic’s interior design. The fit and finish of the panels and gadgets are adequate, while the layout is intuitive and simple.

The interior is roomier than the previous model. The cabin is spacious enough to comfortably fit five passengers. Taller passengers can also sit comfortably in the back, thanks to better headroom. The new Civic also has more luggage capacity than the previous generation.

Dimensions and Weight

The dimensions of both vehicles are as follows:

Measurements Honda Civic Honda HR-V Wheelbase 2,736 mm 2,610 mm Length 4,674 mm 4,385 mm Width 1,801 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,415 mm 1,590 mm Ground Clearance 150 mm 196 mm Max Curb Weight 1,396 KG 1,267 KG

Performance

HR-V

HR-V has two variants. Both variants have a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine borrowed from a BR-V (latest generation), that sends 119 horsepower (hp) and 145 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels only via a CVT automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts up front and a torsion bar coil spring setup in the back. It is also fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology to allow for decent stopping power.

According to various international forums, HR-V has a fuel economy of 13 liters per kilometer, however, real-time figures may differ in Pakistan.

Civic

Honda Civic has three variants in Pakistan. The base and middle trim levels have a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 127 hp and 180 Nm of torque, which it sends to the front wheels via a CVT automatic transmission.

The range-topping RS variant has a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that sends 180 hp and 240 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a CVT automatic transmission.

All variants have McPherson struts up front, a multi-link coil spring setup in the back, and disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, EBD, and BA technology.

Auto-data.net claims that the new Civic has a fuel economy of up to 14 liters per kilometer, however, the figures are most likely lower in Pakistan.

Features

This comparison is between the top variants to determine the complete range of features they offer. The following are the specs and features of both vehicles:

Specs and Features Honda Civic RS HR-V VTi-S Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Parking Sensors Front and Rear No Rearview Camera Yes Yes Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes Front Foglights Yes Yes ABS Brakes w/ EBD & BA Yes Yes Hill-start Assist Yes Yes Cruise Control Yes No Lane Keep Assist Yes No Traction Control Yes Yes Stability Control Yes Yes Autonomous Braking Yes No Auto-Rain Sensing Wipers Yes No Airbags 2 4 Convenience

Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration Yes Android Only Automatic Climate Control Yes Yes Rear AC Vents Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Electronic Parking Brake Yes Yes Paddle Shifters Yes No Multiple Drive Modes Yes No Sunroof Yes No Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes

Price

The prices of all variants are as follows:

Model Price (Rs.) Honda HR-V VTi 5,999,000 VTi-S 6,199,000 Honda Civic Standard (M-CVT) 6,349,000 Oriel (M-CVT) 6,599,000 RS (LL-CVT) 7,549,000

Verdict

Honda Civic has long been among Pakistan’s best-selling cars. However, its price these days has flipped the odds in the favor of its bigger, more comfortable, and more practical rivals.

At its current price, HR-V is a better value proposition in terms of utility and practicality. Although, a small niche of car buyers that prefer luxury and performance will still favor the Civic against all odds.