KP Greenlights Land Acquisition For Dir Motorway Construction

Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) has green lit the land acquisition work for the 30-kilometre-long Dir Motorway construction. It has formed a committee to ensure the timely completion of the project. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan made this announcement during a meeting.

Secretary of Planning and Development, Shah Mehmood, Secretary of the Department of Communications and Works, and officials from the Pakhtunkhwa Highways authority attended the meeting. Participants reviewed the progress of various road infrastructure-related mega-projects in KP.

The review included the current status of Dir Motorway, Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, Swat Motorway Phase 2, Madyan Bypass, Bahrain Bypass, and other mega-projects. The participants learned that Dir Motorway will include the construction of two tunnels and four lanes.

According to details, Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway is 365 kilometers long, has six lanes, and 19 interchanges at various locations. It will include two tunnels, one at Dara Adam Khel and the other in Karak District.

Khan stated that KP government is working to connect all districts of the province via motorways, which will provide quality transportation facilities and a conducive environment for business activities.

He instructed the relevant authorities to ensure the timely completion of all ongoing projects and to only inaugurate and operate the fully finished projects.