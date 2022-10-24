Honda HR-V Vs. Kia Sportage Vs. Hyundai Tucson – The Next Big Three? [Comparison]

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has launched the eagerly awaited 2022 HR-V in Pakistan. It is HACL’s first locally-assembled crossover SUV.

Given that crossover SUVs are all the rage these days, the HR-V will face tough competition. Although Honda calls it a B-Segment SUV, its size is more closely matched with C-segment SUVs in Pakistan.

This article will compare the new HR-V with the most popular C-segment SUVs in Pakistan, namely, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson.

Let us dive in:

Exterior

HR-V

In terms of styling, the HR-V is much simpler compared to its predecessor, much like the new Honda Civic.

The front end looks dignified, yet distinctive, with a large body-colored front grille (black in the base variant) and sleek headlights. The sharp Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), add to the menacing look. The elongated and straightened-out bonnet design allows for a sophisticated look.

The side profile features smooth and simple lines. In Pakistan, HR-V gets 17″ alloy rims that are an improvement over the previous generation. The rear end is also simple, yet futuristic. The LED lights, a forward-leaning tailgate, and a central trim down below allow for a subdued look.

Sportage

Over time, Pakistanis have become familiar with Sportage’s styling, which is, in all fairness, a bit too snazzy.

The LED headlights with quad-DRLs, Kia’s patented tiger-nose grille, and a sharp front bumper with non-functional vents, make the SUV’s front fascia look like the head of an insect. On the side, the SUV has 18″ alloys (17″ in Alpha), and a tall shoulder line for a muscular look.

On the back, Sportage has a horizontal red stripe that bridges the sharp LED taillights. Its indicator lights and reverse lights are mounted at the bottom of the rear bumper, which adds to its quirkiness. Overall, Sportage’s design is offbeat, but in an endearing way.

Tucson

Hyundai Tucson is a subtle yet handsome-looking SUV. It has a large hexagonal slatted front grille, angular oval-ish headlights, a smooth bonnet, and an aggressive bumper.

The side profile seems clean and simple. It has silver roof rails, body-colored door handles, and a set of sharp alloy rims which liven up the styling.

The backside features the oval-ish taillights native to the Hyundai design, two rear reflectors at the bottom, a forward-raked boot lid, and a shark-fin antenna. Overall Tucson is a decent-looking family vehicle.

Interior

HR-V

HR-V’s interior mirrors the outer simplicity. A minimalistic dashboard design and silver trim pieces at various touchpoints, and ambient lighting give the interior a premium feel.

It has a large top-mounted infotainment screen that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The base variant is dressed in soft fabric, while the top variants have leatherette upholstery.

Being larger than the previous model, the new HR-V is roomier. Altogether, it offers decent features and utility inside.

Sportage

Although intuitive and reliable, Sportage’s interior looks ancient. The design is simple and effective, however, there are other SUVs in the market with better interiors.

It has leatherette seats (fabric ones in Alpha). Plus, the cabin space is roomy, comfortable, and can easily accommodate 5 people. Reclinable rear seats and a panoramic sunroof (plain roof in Alpha) add more class to the interior.

All of these elements combined make for a strong-value family vehicle.

Tucson

Hyundai Tucson suffers from almost the same issue as Sportage in design terms. The cockpit is slightly more modern than Sportage while the dash design is a bit more angular and complex.

It has a 10″ infotainment screen, a dashboard made from soft material, an instrument panel with a digital screen for additional info, plush leather seats (fabric ones in GLS Sport), and a roomy and comfortable cabin space.

Overall, Tucson also has a decent interior that is beginning to age badly.

Dimensions

Although Honda and the people are calling HR-V a subcompact crossover SUV, its dimensions suggest otherwise. The measurements of all three SUVs are as follows:

Measurements HR-V Sportage Tucson Overall Length 4,346 mm 4,485 mm 4,480 mm Width 1,790 mm 1,855 mm 1,850 mm Overall Height 1,590 mm 1,635 mm 1,660 mm Wheelbase 2,610 mm 2,670 mm 2,670 mm Ground Clearance 196 mm 172 mm 172 mm Luggage Capacity 355 liters 491 liters 491 liters Max. Curb Weight 1,267 KG 1,544 kg 1,500 kg

Performance:

HR-V

HR-V has two variants. Both variants have a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine borrowed from a BR-V, that sends 121 horsepower (hp) and 145 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels only via a CVT automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts up front and a torsion bar coil spring setup in the back. It is also fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology to allow for decent stopping power.

According to various international forums, HR-V has a fuel economy of 13 liters per kilometer, however, the figures are likely to be different in Pakistan.

Sportage and Tucson (Same Hardware)

Both, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson have the same powertrains — a 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that sends 155 hp and 196 Nm to the front wheels or all four wheels (depending on the variant) via a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Both SUVs consist of McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring suspension in the back. They also have disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, EBD, and BA technology.

As reported by owners on various forums, both, Tucson and Sportage have a fuel economy of 10-12 kilometers per liter.

Features

The following are the specs and features of all three vehicles:

Specs and Features Sportage AWD Tucson Ultimate HR-V VTi-S Safety

Central Power Doorlocks Yes Yes Yes Contact Sensing Doorlocks and Windows Yes Yes Yes Immobilizer System & Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes Yes No Backup Camera Yes Yes Yes All-Wheel Drive Yes Yes No Hill-start Brake Assist Yes Yes Yes Electronic Parking Brake Yes Yes Yes Speed Sensing Auto Doorlock Yes Yes Yes Electronic Stability Control Yes Yes Yes Cruise Control Yes Yes No Airbags 2 2 4 Convenience

Power Tailgate Yes Yes No Infotainment System w/ Android Auto Yes Yes Yes Gauge Cluster with TFT Screen Yes Yes Yes Wireless Phone Charger No Yes Yes Dual Zone Climate Control Yes Yes Yes Auto defogging system Yes Yes Yes Outside Rear View Mirror Electric Folding and Heating Function Yes Yes Yes ( No Heating ) Puddle lamp No Yes No Cooled Glove Box No Yes No Keyless entry and go Yes Yes Yes Adjustable steering wheel Yes Yes Yes Electronically Adjustable Front Seats Yes Yes No Reclinable rear seats. Yes Yes No ISO fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes Yes Rear USB Connectivity Yes Yes Yes Auto Rain Sensing Windshield Viper Yes Yes No

Price

The prices of all variants of these SUVs are as follows:

Model Price (Rs.) Honda HR-V VTi 5,999,000 VTi-S 6,199,000 Hyundai Tucson GLS Sport 6,899,000 Ultimate 7,399,000 Kia Sportage Alpha 5,999,000 FWD 6,649,000 AWD 7,149,000

Verdict

The comparison reveals that HR-V is slightly behind Sportage and Tucson in the features department and is massively behind both in terms of performance and capability.

However, given an almost similar size, a slightly smaller price tag, similar utility and practicality, and a strong brand value, HR-V is likely to attract numerous Sportage and Tucson buyers.